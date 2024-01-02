Solow’s insights hold invaluable lessons for the Indian economy
Summary
- The late economist’s voluminous body of work offers the country five lessons of special significance.
Robert M. Solow, MIT Institute professor emeritus, a path-breaking economist whose work influenced generations of economists, died on 21 December, aged 99. Though popularly known for his characterization of technology and its role in economic growth, Solow’s profound influence on research in economics spanned numerous sets of issues both in macro and microeconomics. Engaged teaching and collegial collaboration as an ethos in academia owes much to him. Several themes that Solow pioneered during his 74-year association with the MIT’s department of economics are important for India’s economic policy.