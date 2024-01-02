Solow’s insights hold invaluable lessons for the Indian economy

Robert M. Solow, MIT Institute professor emeritus, a path-breaking economist whose work influenced generations of economists, died on 21 December, aged 99. Though popularly known for his characterization of technology and its role in economic growth, Solow’s profound influence on research in economics spanned numerous sets of issues both in macro and microeconomics. Engaged teaching and collegial collaboration as an ethos in academia owes much to him. Several themes that Solow pioneered during his 74-year association with the MIT’s department of economics are important for India’s economic policy.

First, Solow’s 1956 paper, ‘A Contribution to the Theory of Economic Growth,’ modelled how increases in population and capital investment will not sustain economic growth. Rather, it is technological progress, considered broadly, that largely creates growth. If India is to achieve higher per-capita income by 2047, then substantial emphasis must be placed on accelerating productivity. This matters on three counts: (a) It is the most important way to enhance welfare, (b) it is the only possible generator of growth once labour and capital factor accumulation hits a plateau; and (c) it is vital for maintaining and enhancing international competitiveness. Though India has a long tradition of research on productivity, translating the findings to actionable policy instruments needs an explicit push.

Second, returning to his own seminal work on the theory of growth after 60 years, Solow asked: “Why did we assume that there is perfect competition and that factors are paid their perfect-competition marginal products? How can we explain a sustained and significant divergence between non-farm sector productivity and real wages? Despite some quibbles about the measurement of the two, there is no doubt that they have diverged. But that goes against everything we thought we knew!" Solow’s work on the implications of imperfect competition on the macroeconomy paved the way for a comprehensive analysis of inequality. It led to a ‘marriage’ between a standard neoclassical analysis of how income shares of capital and labour are determined and the distribution of rents, which is determined partly by economic and mostly by political factors. Given an intensification of monopoly power in the Indian economy, the implications of distribution for inequality assume significance, as it impacts our demand and growth trajectories.

Third, Solow emphasized the need to study economic history. Studying this would help economists understand the social and institutional contexts in which economic models work or fail to work. In his 1985 paper titled ‘Economic History and Economics,’ he put this elegantly: “I suspect that the attempt to construct economics as an axiomatically based hard science is doomed to fail…. Unfortunately, however, economics is a social science…. Moreover, all narrowly economic activity is embedded in a web of social institutions, customs, beliefs, and attitudes. Concrete outcomes are indubitably affected by these background factors, some of which change slowly and gradually, others erratically." In the Indian context, a thorough understanding of economic history is needed to grasp different kinds of social arrangements, their interactions and the resulting economic behaviour.

Fourth, Solow emphasizes how education is not the solution to every problem, but an educated population is still necessary for societies to progress. “We tend to measure education by input, not output. We count how many years people have been in school…. [I]nstead of worrying so much about quantities of education, we ought to be thinking about the content." His remarks are of paramount importance for India to tap its demographic dividend and fulfil the aspirations of its youth. The content of education needs to be in tune with the changing times, especially in an era in which automation and demand for high skill labour is increasing. The stock of human capital could be the main driver of growth for India, as it contributes to the productivity of both labour and capital and enhances technological innovation. However, a prerequisite for this is ensuring equitable and quality education for the youth.

A fifth insight from Solow’s life and research is the value of intellectual and professional commitment to students through active mentorship. In his own words: “You only have really good ideas once in a while. I would rather teach a really bright student than write a mildly interesting paper." According to MIT News: “When it came to teaching undergraduates, Solow would annually tear up his old lecture notes, and force himself to re-examine how he was presenting material to them. As a graduate advisor, Solow would put in long hours providing detailed feedback to students about their research papers." Solow’s decades-long interaction with Paul Samuelson also provides an example of how important it is to engage with colleagues to improve scholarship and research. A commitment to students and teaching, as also to open-minded discussions in a collegial atmosphere, was among the fine examples he set that Indian academia must learn from.

These are the author’s personal views.