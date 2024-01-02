Solow’s insights hold invaluable lessons for the Indian economy

Fourth, Solow emphasizes how education is not the solution to every problem, but an educated population is still necessary for societies to progress. “We tend to measure education by input, not output. We count how many years people have been in school…. [I]nstead of worrying so much about quantities of education, we ought to be thinking about the content." His remarks are of paramount importance for India to tap its demographic dividend and fulfil the aspirations of its youth. The content of education needs to be in tune with the changing times, especially in an era in which automation and demand for high skill labour is increasing. The stock of human capital could be the main driver of growth for India, as it contributes to the productivity of both labour and capital and enhances technological innovation. However, a prerequisite for this is ensuring equitable and quality education for the youth.