India’s economic growth is not producing enough jobs for its youth. AI will not solve the problem. We need systemic solutions. Instead, we are trying to re-arrange chairs on the deck of the Titanic. For insufficient job creation, our answer is faster GDP growth. But given the economy’s employment elasticity (number of jobs created, i.e., with each unit of GDP growth), it must grow at 12% annually to produce sufficient jobs.
To solve today’s crises, economics must move beyond masculine ideas of output growth
SummaryIn a world grappling with interconnected issues like unemployment, climate change and technological disruption, tackling them bit by bit leads nowhere. We need a paradigm shift away from a masculine worldview that values domination over cooperation. Female perspectives must inform economic thinking.
