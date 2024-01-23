Solve the horizon problem: Don’t let Big Tech escape regulation

But the two who were more most impactful in the area of practical applications of finance were William Meckling and Michael Jensen. They gave the world a seminal paper called ‘Theory of the firm, managerial behaviour, agency costs, and ownership structure’ (bit.ly/4901fWX), which clearly showed that there were agency costs involved in the running of a firm (or any large enterprise), and that managers, being agents, were unlikely to run enterprises in the best interest of its principals (i.e. share-holders), since they had agendas of their own. The solution that these two worthies gave the world was the use of stock options in managerial compensation as a way to align the interests of managers with stockholders. Managers were therefore incentivized to make decisions in the best interest of owners, since their own wealth was now influenced by the firm’s stock price. The use of options in managerial compensation became common in the 1990s, when acceptance of Jensen and Meckling’s work was at its zenith. Today, stock options are a regular part of most corporate and startup pay packages.