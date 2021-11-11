The oppressive winter pall that has descended on Delhi is a portent and should not be dismissed as just another seasonal occurrence. Clouds of menace from global economic weather systems are beginning to cast a risk-laden shadow over the Indian economy. Nascent rumbles have already shaved 2.3% off the BSE Sensex since its 18 October closing peak. Foreign portfolio investors have turned net equity sellers this financial year, but are net debt buyers. That should tell us something. One big unquantifiable risk sending shivers up collective spines is the US Federal Reserve’s decision to decelerate its bond purchase programme of a monthly $120 billion by $15 billion every month, starting “later this month". For a global economic system fattened on and partly inflated by unending liquidity ever since covid struck, tapering would not only adversely impact asset prices everywhere, but could also push Indian markets down an unstable path. While a 2013 redux seems unlikely, given our comfortable level of foreign exchange reserves, how exactly the risks will play out is unclear. This spells uncertainty. The changing relationship between money, output and prices—with 50 years of economic orthodoxy shaken—would require the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to develop a flexible dashboard and monitor it closely.

Tapering, though, is not all that’s visible on the horizon. Inflationary pressures have arisen globally. Initially assessed as only transitory, inflation has stubbornly refused to go away. Prices are firming up for two main reasons. Supply chains disrupted by the pandemic are struggling to catch up with rising demand as economies open up. Higher transport costs are feeding into retail prices. One relatable outcome is our shortage of semiconductor chips, which has impacted sales of a wide variety of products, from cars to consumer durables, and could even delay the country’s digitization. Another source of inflation is rising energy prices, with Opec-plus (which includes Russia) rationing oil output, even as a jerky climate-driven transition to clean fuels makes space for volatility. US President Joe Biden’s statement on inflation (“reversing this trend is top priority for me") suggests that achieving price stability might be more fiendish than estimated. Apart from importing such price impulses, we may find that our taxation structure makes it hard to keep domestic inflationary expectations down, regardless of recent fuel-levy cuts.

Worse could confront us if sustained inflation in America pushes the US Fed to taper faster and go for rate hikes sooner than mid-2022, by which time it’s currently scheduled to end its special bond purchases. A three-pointed risk vector of tapering, global inflationary impulses and higher interest rates in advanced economies could potentially play havoc with India’s economic revival plans. Additional shudders might emanate from China, should Beijing let its big builder Evergrande collapse under debt, which would affect credit markets all around and have unpredictable effects. Project finance, especially for infrastructure, could slow down. Headwinds could also blow in from climate action. Widely envisaged is a market for carbon permits that would require putting a price on carbon emissions. Discussions on a global system are still at an early stage right now, but could speed up. Whatever the contours of the final mechanism adopted, polluters that have to pay for their carbon dioxide exhaust are likely to pass on this additional cost to customers. This would have its own price implications. Both RBI and the government will have to exercise due vigilance on these myriad risks.

