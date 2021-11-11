Some economic clouds on our global horizon

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The oppressive winter pall that has descended on Delhi is a portent and should not be dismissed as just another seasonal occurrence. Clouds of menace from global economic weather systems are beginning to cast a risk-laden shadow over the Indian economy. Nascent rumbles have already shaved 2.3% off the BSE Sensex since its 18 October closing peak. Foreign portfolio investors have turned net equity sellers this financial year, but are net debt buyers. That should tell us something. One big unquantifiable risk sending shivers up collective spines is the US Federal Reserve’s decision to decelerate its bond purchase programme of a monthly $120 billion by $15 billion every month, starting “later this month". For a global economic system fattened on and partly inflated by unending liquidity ever since covid struck, tapering would not only adversely impact asset prices everywhere, but could also push Indian markets down an unstable path. While a 2013 redux seems unlikely, given our comfortable level of foreign exchange reserves, how exactly the risks will play out is unclear. This spells uncertainty. The changing relationship between money, output and prices—with 50 years of economic orthodoxy shaken—would require the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to develop a flexible dashboard and monitor it closely. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tapering, though, is not all that's visible on the horizon. Inflationary pressures have arisen globally. Initially assessed as only transitory, inflation has stubbornly refused to go away. Prices are firming up for two main reasons. Supply chains disrupted by the pandemic are struggling to catch up with rising demand as economies open up. Higher transport costs are feeding into retail prices. One relatable outcome is our shortage of semiconductor chips, which has impacted sales of a wide variety of products, from cars to consumer durables, and could even delay the country's digitization. Another source of inflation is rising energy prices, with Opec-plus (which includes Russia) rationing oil output, even as a jerky climate-driven transition to clean fuels makes space for volatility. US President Joe Biden's statement on inflation ("reversing this trend is top priority for me") suggests that achieving price stability might be more fiendish than estimated. Apart from importing such price impulses, we may find that our taxation structure makes it hard to keep domestic inflationary expectations down, regardless of recent fuel-levy cuts.

