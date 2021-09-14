Some lessons to be learnt from US economic experimentation

One virtue of the writings of academic economists is that they clarify the contingent nature of today’s policy priorities in the US. The Jackson Hole study, for example, shows that temporary inflation is an acceptable solution only under a particular set of conditions: sectoral adjustment is driven by shifts in consumer demand, wages cannot fall, and monetary stimulus does not impede structural change by increasing profitability too much in the sectors of the economy that need to shrink. In developing countries, by contrast, wages are quite flexible in informal employment, and the expansion of modern sectors is held back by supply-side constraints. Under these conditions, monetary or fiscal stimulus is much less likely to be effective.