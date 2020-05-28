Opinion | Some of our taxpayers need their money back

A crisis of formal sector unemployment in urban India seems set to sharpen over the months ahead. According to a tracker run by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) that offers a daily average of the past 30 days’ numbers for trend analysis, the country saw overall joblessness spike in cities after the lockdown began. Since then, job deprivation has weighed upon every fourth urban-dweller, by CMIE data, and this high rate of joblessness seems to have risen slightly over May. This month’s stability, however, might be masking worse to come. It is, after all, a rolling-average, designed to smoothen volatility. Also, a recent surge of provident fund (PF) withdrawals would point to rising job losses among better-off Indians working in the organized sector. Of the 2.84 million subscribers of India’s state-run PF scheme who have withdrawn their funds so far this fiscal year, only about half availed of the Centre’s covid-relief scheme allowing job holders to dip into their savings. The rest, we can safely assume, needed to tide over lost sources of income. The proportion of non-covid withdrawals was far higher in May than April. The PF scheme has about 60 million participants, most of whom have not touched their retirement egg, but still, with our economy expected to shrink by about 5% this year and the layoffs this could result in, we should expect millions of more PF applicants.

As the name suggests, a provident fund is meant for a financial emergency. For many, it is not sufficient to serve its primary purpose of seeing a person past superannuation. In the current instance, it was a State action—namely, the lockdown—that has led to corporate retrenchments. This being the case, the government ought to consider special measures to allay the pain. Granted that openly offering handouts to India’s better-off at a time of mass distress among the poor may not be politically feasible. Those who earn above ₹5 lakh per annum, enough to be liable for income tax, have long had to make do without unemployment benefits. Socially, they were expected to either rely on family support or find new jobs. Under the circumstances that prevail today, however, neither can fully be counted upon. An uncontroversial way to offer taxpayers who have been laid off a lifeline would be to offer them tax credits. This would serve as a badly-needed social security net for formal-sector employees.

As the name suggests, a provident fund is meant for a financial emergency. For many, it is not sufficient to serve its primary purpose of seeing a person past superannuation. In the current instance, it was a State action—namely, the lockdown—that has led to corporate retrenchments. This being the case, the government ought to consider special measures to allay the pain. Granted that openly offering handouts to India's better-off at a time of mass distress among the poor may not be politically feasible. Those who earn above ₹5 lakh per annum, enough to be liable for income tax, have long had to make do without unemployment benefits. Socially, they were expected to either rely on family support or find new jobs. Under the circumstances that prevail today, however, neither can fully be counted upon. An uncontroversial way to offer taxpayers who have been laid off a lifeline would be to offer them tax credits. This would serve as a badly-needed social security net for formal-sector employees.

The income tax department should give taxpayers who have lost their jobs the entire sum of taxes they paid in 2019-20, regardless of their tax bracket, as a zero-interest loan to be repaid in five annual instalments after they regain employment, whenever that might be. Such a scheme would not only be justifiable from an equity perspective, since it was originally their money, it would also address the pet peeve of India’s taxpayers that they get soaked by the State without much in return. The advantage of this over other giveaways is that the support provided would be proportionate to the recipient’s former earnings. It would also be easy to implement, as losers of formal jobs can be identified by a halt in their PF contributions and taxes deducted at source. The fiscal cost of this exercise is unlikely to be high, and since a mechanism already exists for tax refunds and delayed payments, cash transfers can be made swiftly, too. It’s the least the Centre can do. People deprived of tax-paying levels of income may not need outright doles, but they do need money to fall back on.