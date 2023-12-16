Some surprising truths about Israeli politics

Jerusalem: Travel is educational, and a week in Israel taught me two things. First, the conventional Beltway wisdom about Israeli politics is deeply flawed. Second, the gap between the Biden administration and Israel on the Palestinian question may be more manageable than most observers understand.
In Washington, almost every conversation about Israeli politics starts with two big ideas: that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a dead man walking, and that his fall from power will bring someone more amenable to two-state negotiations with the Palestinians.
Israelis scoff at both notions. Even Mr. Netanyahu’s harshest domestic critics aren’t sure that his career is over. The Oct. 7 attacks wounded him badly, but he’s pulled enough rabbits out of enough hats over the years that few are ready to write him off. The common view seems to be that Mr. Netanyahu, like Westley in “The Princess Bride," is only “mostly dead," and that his government has at least six to 12 months to run.
As to the policies of his potential successors, there is no pro-“peace process" movement in Israeli politics today. With the Oct. 7 attacks still reverberating, no serious Israeli politician would dream of running on a platform of facilitating the emergence of a Palestinian state.
That said, the Beltway chatter about “the day after" in Gaza and the future of the Palestinians overstates the difference between the Israeli and American positions. There is a narrow path for progress here.
There is consensus in Israel not only that Hamas lacks the will (and the human decency) to be an interlocutor for a future Palestinian state, but also that the terminally corrupt and exhausted Fatah movement now in power in the West Bank is too ineffective and unpopular to survive the hard compromises that peace would require. The Fatah leadership would be too vulnerable to being overthrown by more-radical Palestinian movements for Israelis to trust it as a security partner. The chance of Israelis seriously engaging with an unreformed Palestinian movement on the old Oslo peace agenda is zero. On this point, Mr. Netanyahu and his rivals agree.
But what if there was a deep reform in Palestinian governance? What if, with significant financial and political support from the Gulf Arabs, a new generation of pragmatic Palestinian leaders bent on stability and economic development replaced the tired old guard and rejected the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in favor of more-effective institutions, stopped financial payments to the families of terrorists in Israeli prisons, and introduced real educational reforms to stop radicalizing young Palestinians?
Neither Saudi Arabia nor the United Arab Emirates has experience with or interest in building democracy. But both have been successful at addressing extremism and improving governance. There are pragmatic Palestinians all over the world who have turned their backs on the hollow radicalism and stale rhetoric of official Palestinian politics and become successful in business and other fields. Bringing these parties together with like-minded Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza could start a new era of better Palestinian governance and pragmatism toward Israel.
If that happened, over time Israelis could come to trust Palestinians again. Peace with a weak and unstable entity like the Palestinian Authority in its current form is impossible. Peace with a time-tested, stable and competent Palestinian Authority backed by the Gulf Arabs would be another proposition.
The Gulf Arabs badly want new and better Palestinian leadership to emerge. That is partially because they want regional stability and partially because they genuinely want a better future for the Palestinians. The Biden administration could launch a process of political reconstruction among Palestinians by helping the Gulf Arabs, the Israelis and a mix of new and old Palestinian leaders develop an interim program for the rehabilitation of Gaza, serious change on the West Bank, and a growing role for a reformed Palestinian Authority.
The negotiations wouldn’t be easy, and like many other hopeful initiatives in the history of this tragic conflict, this attempt could fail. But the opportunity is real. Israel needs American support and would like to deepen its relations with Arab neighbors. Team Biden wants stability and a foreign-policy success. Palestinian politics have reached a dead end both in the West Bank and Gaza. The Gulf Arabs want détente in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to block Iran’s effort to legitimate its regional ambitions by appearing as the chief supporter of the Palestinian movement.
The old Oslo peace process is dead, but President Biden has a chance to initiate a new kind of peace process that could at long last lay the foundation of a peaceful future for both peoples.