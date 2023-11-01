Something must be done about discontent bared by journalists
Their well-being is important but a survey reveals gloom among many of them over the future of media and their careers
The media industry in India, often referred to as the fourth pillar of democracy, is facing significant challenges. A recent survey conducted among 206 journalists from various media platforms and language backgrounds across genders sheds light on the prevailing pessimism, dissatisfaction and financial constraints that are impacting their profession. This article examines the findings of that survey and delves into the underlying factors contributing to the growing disillusionment among journalists.