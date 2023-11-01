Something must be done about discontent bared by journalists

The media industry in India, often referred to as the fourth pillar of democracy, is facing significant challenges. A recent survey conducted among 206 journalists from various media platforms and language backgrounds across genders sheds light on the prevailing pessimism, dissatisfaction and financial constraints that are impacting their profession. This article examines the findings of that survey and delves into the underlying factors contributing to the growing disillusionment among journalists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(graphic:mint)

Pessimistic picture: The survey results paint a worrisome picture of the media industry in India, with journalists expressing some degree of dissatisfaction with the standards of journalism and pessimism about new media, especially news channels. When journalists were asked about their optimism or pessimism over the independence of news media—specifically news channels, newspapers and online news websites—five years from now, they expressed more pessimism over the future of news channels, with nearly two-fifths (43%) being very pessimistic.

The variation in responses indicates a sense of uncertainty and concern within the journalistic community about the future independence of media channels. On the other hand, online news websites emerge with a relatively positive assessment; nearly three-fifths (59%) of journalists are optimistic (by clubbing very and somewhat optimistic) about the independence of online news sources, and only 16% express very pessimistic views regarding that platform (Table 1). This indicates a more positive perspective on the independence and quality of journalism in the digital space. In fact, the survey reveals a prevalent perception of media bias in coverage. The data indicates that 80% of journalists believe that the media portrays the government in an overly favourable light, while 61% of journalists in the sample express the view that opposition parties receive unfavourable coverage, hinting at concerns about the neutrality of some media organizations in their reporting of political affairs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Financial constraints and job satisfaction: The study highlighted the concerns of journalists about layoffs in the media sector, which has given rise to worries and uncertainties within the journalism community. Approximately 75% of journalists employed in the media industry voiced varying levels of apprehension about the possibility of losing their present positions. One of the striking aspects revealed by the survey is the financial constraints faced by journalists, preventing them from leaving their current jobs.

More than half the respondents cited financial reasons, loan obligations or a lack of alternative job prospects as reasons for not quitting. This lack of financial security can lead to reduced job satisfaction and overall well-being among journalists. Another noteworthy finding from the survey is a discrepancy on this between English-language journalists and their counterparts in Hindi media organizations. A majority of English-language journalists expressed thoughts of leaving their jobs in the past two years, indicating unique challenges and pressures within the industry (Table 2).

Concerns about job security: The global pandemic has had a profound impact on the media industry, with job security becoming a major concern for journalists. As shown in Table 3, three in five journalists reported instances of people being asked to leave their jobs in their organizations as part of cost-cutting measures to navigate the economic slowdown. This has created an atmosphere of uncertainty and anxiety among media professionals. Those working in the English media were particularly affected, with close to three-fourths of them reporting job layoffs in their organizations. Anxiety over job security was evident, as close to half the journalists expressed concerns about losing their jobs on account of cost-cutting. The worry was more pronounced among mid-career journalists, who faced the highest levels of anxiety. Senior journalists were relatively less anxious, possibly due to their experience and seniority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impact on overall well-being: Pessimism and anxiety over job retention has had an impact on the mental and physical health of journalists. The survey revealed that a significant majority, 7 out of 10 journalists, experienced adverse effects on their mental well-being, due to the demanding nature of their profession. A substantial proportion reported experiencing some impact on their physical well-being on account of their work responsibilities. In addition to mental and physical health challenges, the study also demonstrates that journalists’ relations with their families were affected by their media jobs to some extent (Table 4).

In a nutshell, a high level of pessimism prevails among journalists over the future of the Indian media, with a significant proportion expressing very pessimistic views about the independence of TV channels, especially, and while there is plenty of gloom and uncertainty, they do not have the financial space to leave their current jobs, which could result in low job satisfaction and overall well-being, with adverse effects on both physical and mental health.

Given the importance of the media in a democracy, it is imperative that some action is taken to address the concerns and issues faced by journalists. As a watchdog, the media plays a vital role in disseminating information and fostering public discourse. For its integrity and effectiveness, the well-being and job satisfaction of journalists must be a priority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These are the authors’ personal views.

