Sona Comstar row shows why Indian firms must let professionals lead

The board’s role in insulating the company

Boards must now assume a more assertive role, not as passive overseers, but as active protectors of shareholder value and corporate integrity. In the face of promoter disputes, boards must ensure that professional management is insulated from family politics; that company funds are not misused to fight personal battles; that employee morale and operations remain unaffected; and that a full-time, independent CEO is empowered to make decisions based on merit and strategy.