Sona Comstar case: Why family firms need a governance triad
Sona Comstar’s family dispute has spilt into public view after the sad death of Sunjay Kapur. To prevent such dismal outcomes, family businesses require three interlinked layers of governance to operate in harmony.
When a corporate battle spills out into public view, it rarely stems from a single cause. The dispute at Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar)—one of India’s leading auto component manufacturers—may appear, on the surface, to be about ownership rights. Yet, beneath the headlines, it is also a cautionary tale about the interlinked nature of three distinct but inseparable governance systems in family businesses: ownership, corporate and family governance.