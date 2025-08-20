Sona Comstar case: Why family firms need a governance triad

Once a family business is publicly listed, the law recognizes all shareholders equally, whether they are related to the founder or not. The board of directors becomes the ultimate decision-making body; the promoter family is only one set of shareholders—albeit often the most influential. Corporate governance is about how the company is run in the interests of all shareholders, including board composition, decision-making processes and the insulation of management from personal disputes, thus ensuring that family politics doesn’t stymie operations.