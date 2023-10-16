Sony+Disney might make better sense than Sony+Zee
Summary
- Sony has far greater cultural and managerial similarities with Disney than with Zee. Also, preventing Reliance from scooping up Disney+Hotstar should now be at the top of its agenda
Sony Pictures Entertainment’s reported bid for Disney’s India business may turn out to be a gamechanger in India’s rapidly changing media and entertainment market. It would also help SPE, the global entertainment arm of Sony Group, kill two birds with one stone – by cobbling together a strong and viable entity in India to take on the challenge from Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Cinema and Network18 while getting out of its increasingly troubled – and long delayed – bid to acquire Subhash Chandra’s Zee Network with a strong alternative play on hand.