Sony+Disney might make better sense than Sony+Zee

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s reported bid for Disney’s India business may turn out to be a gamechanger in India’s rapidly changing media and entertainment market. It would also help SPE, the global entertainment arm of Sony Group, kill two birds with one stone – by cobbling together a strong and viable entity in India to take on the challenge from Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Cinema and Network18 while getting out of its increasingly troubled – and long delayed – bid to acquire Subhash Chandra’s Zee Network with a strong alternative play on hand.

It’s an indicator of how quickly things are changing in India’s media and entertainment landscape. Back in December 2021, when Sony first signed on to acquire Zee, it looked like a blockbuster deal that would create a $10 billion behemoth and pole-vault the Japanese electronics and entertainment major into serious contention for leadership in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Cut to the present and the landscape looks remarkably different. For starters, Zee has been losing ground steadily, even as the merger has run into a series of challenges from lenders, forcing Sony Pictures Network, its India arm, to disclose in a regulatory filing last month that the merger, originally scheduled to close in the first half of FY24, may drag on into the months ahead.

The other big change is Disney’s decision to sell its India operations, including both linear and digital streaming assets. So long as Disney+Hotstar – the combined entity created by Disney’s global takeover of 21st Century Fox in 2019 – remained a potential rival in India, it made sense for Sony to bid for Zee despite the vast differences in culture between the professionally managed Sony Group and the proprietor-led Zee.

The potential transfer of Disney to a deep-pocketed rival – either the Jio-Viacom18 group or Gautam Adani’s media foray – will create a rival that Sony will find hard to counter on its own.

Jio Cinema, the OTT arm of Reliance’s media business, has already disrupted the streaming market with its decision to make the bulk of its content free. This includes cricket, for which it holds all BCCI’s bilateral rights for both linear broadcast and digital streaming. Network18 brings its own strong portfolio of news and entertainment channels, while Jio Cinema has managed to snatch premium content provider HBO from Sony, making it already a very formidable rival even without Disney+Hotstar.

ZEEL’s attraction for Sony lay in its vast content library in Indian languages, and its strong production capabilities in both television and film. But the conditions of the deal – retaining ZEEL MD Punit Goenka as head of the combined entity, and retaining a stake for ZEE promoters in the combined entity (with the option to increase it through market acquisitions) meant that Sony would never have had the kind of operational control over the business that it would have liked, even with a majority of directors on the board of the combined entity.

The continuation of Punit Goenka in the merged entity is also in doubt following market’s regulator Sebi’s order restraining Goenka and Subhash Chandra from holding office in any listed entity of the Zee group, including the future merged entity with Sony. Goenka has appealed the order in the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which has reserved its order while refusing to give Goena any temporary relief. Multiple lenders are also challenging the merger before the National Company Law Tribunal. This raises doubts over Sony’s ability to integrate Zee’s vast operations without Goenka’s help if the merger goes through.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing shift in the market away from linear broadcast to mobile streaming, thanks to the rapid roll-out of 4G and 5G networks across the country. This makes ZEEL’s linear-TV reach less valuable. In fact, during the recent India-Pakistan World Cup match, Disney+Hotstar set a new viewership record of 3.5 crore concurrent viewers, thanks in part to its decision to make World Cup matches free to watch on mobile.

There is also the not insignificant challenge of melding two very disparate entities – ZEEL and Sony. Sony+Disney on the other hand would be much easier to manage. Quite apart from the content synergies between the two, there are much greater managerial similarities between the two entities. Both Sony and Disney are large multinational businesses with well-entrenched – and largely similar – cultures and systems. Besides, as Mint reports, “both Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of SPE, and Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television studios and corporate development at Sony Pictures, have had previous roles at Fox and Disney, respectively". This inside knowledge of Disney would help ensure a quicker merger than with Zee.

All this makes any bid by Sony for Disney+Hotstar less of a ‘Plan B’ and more of a ‘Plan A’. Besides, even a merged Sony+Zee would have a tough task taking on a Jio-Viacom18 with Disney+Hotstar also in its pocket. a scenario it would be well advised to prevent.