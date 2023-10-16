Sony+Disney might make better sense than Sony+Zee

There is also the not insignificant challenge of melding two very disparate entities – ZEEL and Sony. Sony+Disney on the other hand would be much easier to manage. Quite apart from the content synergies between the two, there are much greater managerial similarities between the two entities. Both Sony and Disney are large multinational businesses with well-entrenched – and largely similar – cultures and systems. Besides, as Mint reports, “both Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of SPE, and Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television studios and corporate development at Sony Pictures, have had previous roles at Fox and Disney, respectively". This inside knowledge of Disney would help ensure a quicker merger than with Zee.

