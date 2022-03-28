In response to globalization, economic competitiveness among countries has drastically increased. To gain an advantage, developing and developed countries are looking to achieve sustainable and substantial growth, at the heart of which lies the concept of ‘good governance.’ This is often referred to as a process of enabling the accountability of decision-making and how decisions are implemented to tackle holistic development agendas. Since fundamental principles of good governance are centred on the legitimacy and empowerment of all voices, women’s empowerment, along with other socio-economic agendas, is a focal area. Good governance brings about women’s empowerment directly by boosting gender participation in the making of decisions through consensus-building and representation. In this context, government institutions have proven their commitment to bridging gender inequality through good-governance measures via policies that bolster the political and socio-economic empowerment of women.

Good governance in practice: As early as 1992, the 73rd Amendment Act introduced the Panchayati Raj system to ensure people’s participation in rural reconstruction while emphasizing women’s welfare. The Act introduced reservations for women of not less than one-third of all seats (including those reserved for Scheduled Tribe and Caste candidates) in Gram Panchayats. Since these rural bodies have been considered the backbone of grassroots democracy, the Act sought to enable the economic and political empowerment of women while facilitating their access to key positions as decision-makers for accurate representation of society. This measure resulted in more women gaining political office and holding positions of authority and power across local and state levels.

By using this empowerment, women leaders have empowered other women in their communities to gain access to resources. In addition to adopting measures that ensure political empowerment, Indian governmental institutions have increasingly focused on gender mainstreaming, as a result of which, the National Policy on Empowerment of Women was introduced in 2001, followed by a Draft Policy for Women in 2016. With objectives of bringing about development, empowerment and the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women, at the core of the policy lay the importance of enabling socio-economic empowerment. In consonance with that, in 2005-06 the Union government had introduced the concept of gender budgeting, intended as an institutional practice. This is a fiscal innovation that translates gender commitments into budgetary commitments across all stages of policymaking. Ever since 2005, the Union budget of India has consistently allocated 3% to 5% of its total expenditure proposals to programmes that benefit women. In the last budget, ₹1.53 trillion, about 4.5% of the total outlay, was allocated for women’s development initiatives. Such a practice has pushed nodal ministries and state bodies to create holistic gender-responsive measures to empower women.

Gender disparities deter economic progress: Even with those budgetary allocations, female labour force participation has dropped over the years, predominantly due to unemployability (lack of skills), perceived wage gaps, less representation in positions of leadership, the carrying out of unpaid care work, low digital literacy levels, and women’s participation mainly in informal sectors. In recognition of the need for equitable policies, the government has introduced progressive interventions to create a level playing field for women and girls. Effective literacy programmes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, the advocacy of effective political empowerment, introduction of integrated services and schemes, along with the advent of our Aatmanirbhar Bharat focus on self-reliance (especially by women), are testimony to the government’s commitment to empowerment.

While these interventions have brought about better opportunities for women, the pertinent question is: What more can be done to enable women’s empowerment and realize a fully inclusive society? This lies at the heart of the government’s commitment to the cause.

A case for entrepreneurship to help bridge gender disparities: An answer to the above question makes a compelling case for the need to boost the economic empowerment of women as the missing piece in the puzzle of equality. It is globally recognized that this can result in overall empowerment of women while enabling self-reliance and also fostering inclusive economic growth. Research suggests that closing the gender gap could result in the addition of $0.7 trillion to our gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025 (mck.co/3qH0nmk), so enabling this is integral to the country’s vision of economic development.

Thus, the government has recognized that a viable solution to India’s challenges of gender disparity lies in making a key addition to the pre-existent policies and practices—entrepreneurship. Business self-employment enables women to achieve economic independence, reduce reliance on their families for income, and ensure a better future for themselves and their children. Multiple research studies indicate that women-led businesses are often highly successful and can lead to an absolute jump in economic output by addressing critical constraints and beliefs about women in business. For example, an analysis by Boston Consulting Group suggests that if women and men around the world participated equally as entrepreneurs, global GDP could ultimately rise by about 3% to 6% (on.bcg.com/3qGcHDv). To bridge the gender divide in India in the entrepreneurial space, the government launched the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (Niti Aayog), MSME Cluster Development Programme and Mudra Yojana, among other Centre- and state-specific reforms. These bolster the women entrepreneurial ecosystem through capacity building, incubation and mentorship support to aspiring and established women entrepreneurs.

Since entrepreneurship allows women flexible work timings, they have management agency over their income and success. The government’s policy response is not only focused on ways to increase the number of female-owned enterprises, but also on tackling market or institutional failures that inhibit women from scaling their businesses.

Way forward: Even though steps have been taken in the form of the 73rd Amendment and women’s empowerment policy, among others, the country needs to create a host of other good governance measures to catalyse empowerment. First would be the introduction of specific policies for women entrepreneurship as a tool to achieve economic empowerment of women. Along with these, the allocation of funds from the corpus of gender-budgets towards women entrepreneurship is necessary for us to encourage women-led businesses. Second, the inclusion of rural entrepreneurs is necessary for us to create change at the grassroots level. For instance, the MSME Procurement Policy of 2018 could be tweaked to mandate 3-5% of public procurement from women-led small businesses. Moreover, the inclusion of women entrepreneurs in debates around public policy, legislation and regulatory frameworks is essential for well-informed decisions to be taken.

Heena Gavit is a member of the Lok Sabha and head of the Standing Committee on Empowerment of Women.

