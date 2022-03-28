Sound governance is a must for gender-inclusive output growth

By using this empowerment, women leaders have empowered other women in their communities to gain access to resources. In addition to adopting measures that ensure political empowerment, Indian governmental institutions have increasingly focused on gender mainstreaming, as a result of which, the National Policy on Empowerment of Women was introduced in 2001, followed by a Draft Policy for Women in 2016. With objectives of bringing about development, empowerment and the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women, at the core of the policy lay the importance of enabling socio-economic empowerment. In consonance with that, in 2005-06 the Union government had introduced the concept of gender budgeting, intended as an institutional practice. This is a fiscal innovation that translates gender commitments into budgetary commitments across all stages of policymaking. Ever since 2005, the Union budget of India has consistently allocated 3% to 5% of its total expenditure proposals to programmes that benefit women. In the last budget, ₹1.53 trillion, about 4.5% of the total outlay, was allocated for women’s development initiatives. Such a practice has pushed nodal ministries and state bodies to create holistic gender-responsive measures to empower women.