South Africa's anti-immigrant protests should prompt a zero-tolerance policy—for dictators in the continent

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to his nation that solving migration pressures requires “peace where there is conflict, economic growth where there is stagnation and opportunity where there is poverty.” Rwanda’s foreign minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said on a visit to South Africa in mid-June that any discussion on migration should focus on root causes and that poverty, conflict and limited opportunities in countries of origin must be addressed, rather than shifting the blame to destination states such as South Africa.