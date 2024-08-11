Regional geopolitics:Events in Bangladesh make India’s balancing act even harder
Summary
- The power shift in Dhaka in the broader context of changes and political instability in other parts of South Asia complicates New Delhi’s task of maintaining an even keel in pursuit of its national interests. India needs a new master plan for the region.
The balancing beam in India’s geopolitical gymnasium has got narrower and harder to handle. The resignation of Bangladesh’s leader Sheikh Hasina and her subsequent flight to India from Dhaka, capping a month of unrest and street violence, has injected fresh instability in the South Asian neighbourhood.