South Korea’s AI law is the first of its kind: It aims to push AI adoption by keeping misuse firmly in check
Summary
With its AI Basic Act now in force, South Korea has become the first country to enact a comprehensive national law for artificial intelligence. The aim is not to slow adoption, but to make AI deployment safer, more transparent and sustainable—before deepfakes and scams can provoke a public backlash.
Nearly a decade ago, long before ChatGPT wowed the world with its humanlike conversational abilities, Google DeepMind’s artificial intelligence (AI) system stunned South Korea when it beat legendary Go player Lee Sedol during a televised tournament in Seoul.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story