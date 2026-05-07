The global jet-fuel crunch is hitting Asia’s low-cost airlines harder than their full-service counterparts. Governments should prepare financial or operational support to avoid further flight cancellations during the busy summer travel season—as well as outright shutdowns like the collapse of America’s Spirit Airlines.
Southeast Asia ought to bail out private budget airlines as fuel costs surge—here's why
SummaryAs jet fuel bills surge, budget airlines are being pushed to their limit in southeast Asia. Yet in a region dotted by weakly linked islands, air carriers are a lifeline. Governments should step in with bailouts, as these are essential services.
The global jet-fuel crunch is hitting Asia’s low-cost airlines harder than their full-service counterparts. Governments should prepare financial or operational support to avoid further flight cancellations during the busy summer travel season—as well as outright shutdowns like the collapse of America’s Spirit Airlines.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More