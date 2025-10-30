Interest rate surprises in Southeast Asia reveal deep political and economic shifts
Unexpected rate moves across Southeast Asia show how easily economists can be misled by central bank cues. Politics, currency pressures and shifting global trends are reshaping decisions—a reminder to treat guidance from the top with the scepticism it often deserves.
Surprises in economics get bad press, unless they are nice, and those have been scarce of late. A string of monetary policy upsets indicate something is seriously off in Southeast Asia. Projections that interest-rate cuts would be forthcoming in Thailand and Indonesia were wrong. A consensus that the Philippines was done with reductions was wide of the mark.