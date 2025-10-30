Economists may have gotten so used to being spoon-fed by central banks that they aren’t allowing for the unexpected. It’s a hard truth that policymakers can be misinterpreted or that their pronouncements, even when forthright, have a use-by date. What made the Philippines cut so startling was the observation by the governor that the-then level of borrowing costs had a “goldilocks" quality to it. In other words, it was just right. If you can’t take the governor at his word, who can you listen to?