The sovereign AI gamble: Why nations risk wasting billions chasing homegrown AI
Summary
Why are South Korea and Mongolia racing to build basic AI models? The billions being spent on sovereign AI to escape foreign tech dominance could strengthen chipmakers like Nvidia and make AI freedom harder to attain. It's a costly gamble.
As artificial intelligence (AI) seeps into more facets of society—including critical industries like defence, healthcare and financial services—many countries want more control over the underlying technology.
