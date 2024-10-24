Opinion
India’s sovereign credit profile has certainly improved: Here’s why
Summary
- A BBB+ rating for India is justified by robust growth and healthy external balances, but fiscal weakness persists. India’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to drop. As a reform-oriented economy with infra gains and no default record, the case for an improved credit profile is clear.
CareEdge has assigned a long-term foreign currency rating of BBB+ to India, two notches higher than what’s provided by other global rating agencies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more