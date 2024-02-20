Sovereign credit ratings: Give local rating agencies a chance
Summary
- Even a decade-and-a-half after the global financial crisis, little has changed in the credit rating space. Domestic agencies can offer an alternative to ratings by a global oligopoly whose actions often defy justification.
India will likely retain its position as the fastest-growing large economy for the third successive year in 2024-25. Besides price stability, which has been achieved even under difficult global conditions, the post-covid fiscal rollback has been smooth because there were few cash giveaways. The upward adjustment of the monetary policy rate was done smoothly; it did not upset India’s growth momentum, unlike in the West, where higher policy rates are going against growth. India is receiving high foreign direct investment. Foreign portfolio investor interest too is high, given this year’s inclusion of Indian government bonds in the JPMorgan Bond index for emerging markets. Investors are more than eager to put their money on the table when it comes to India. Yet, our credit rating remains on the precipice of just about being investment grade. Clearly, something is amiss.