Sovereign credit ratings: Give local rating agencies a chance

The solution lies in more large domestic rating agencies issuing sovereign ratings. The methodologies need to be thorough, backed by a strong rationale. The ratings must be made public to obtain ratification from experts. Next, local central banks need to accept such ratings. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a capital adequacy framework that requires weights to be given to different assets based on ratings assigned by credit-rating agencies. For domestic assets, it is in accordance with Basel 2 norms for an external domestic agency providing the same. However, Indian banks with overseas branches do invest in treasury bills of the sovereign. Or it could have dealings with foreign central banks, public sector entities and foreign banks. Here, RBI accepts the ratings of S&P, Moody’s and Fitch Ratings. The question is why not also accept those given by accredited domestic credit rating agencies? Note that three of India’s largest four rating agencies are part of the global Big Three and would not be in a position to offer separate ratings. The fourth, which is CARE Ratings, can be nudged, as also the other two other smaller agencies, to venture into sovereign ratings.