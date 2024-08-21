Sovereign gold bond dilemma: How a well-intended scheme is draining govt coffers
SummarySovereign gold bonds were introduced to meet investors' demand for gold and aid government borrowing. However, their link to gold prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate has made these bonds expensive. Will the government continue with the scheme?
The sovereign gold bond was conceptualised as an instrument which could kill two birds with one stone. It would partially satisfy Indian investors' demand for gold, which has to be imported, and help fund the central government's borrowing needs at a low interest rate.