Ajit Ranade: Hedge sovereign gold bonds but do not discontinue them
Summary
- SGBs have lately proven very costly for the government as gold’s rising price was left unhedged. Hedging the risk of huge redemption payouts would let Indian investors and the economy benefit from these bonds.
Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) were introduced nine years ago. These were launched to give investors an opportunity to invest in the much-loved yellow metal in dematerialized form. It would be liquid and safe, could be mortgaged or traded, and exempt from capital gains tax at maturity.