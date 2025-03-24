Ajit Ranade: Hedge sovereign gold bonds but do not discontinue them

Using call options is like buying insurance at a small cost. For instance, SGBs issued in March 2017 were priced at ₹2,943 per gram (or per unit). On maturity in March 2025, the redemption price is ₹8,634. This represents an annualized return of 14.4% over eight years, which is much higher than the 7.5% or 8% cost of other bonds. But this cost has risen sharply due to a spike in gold prices internationally, the recent steep slide in the rupee and the fact that no hedging was done. But averaging over all tranches, given that SGBs are sold regularly ‘on tap,’ along with proper hedging, will bring down the cost of borrowing. Besides, gold prices are likely to stabilize or go down from now.