Madan Sabnavis: Why corporate borrowers need to track credit default swap rates
A CDS is a form of insurance that covers defaults. Swap rates increasingly determine the capital costs of companies by offering a market view of risks—an assessment that includes agency ratings but goes well beyond that.
Discussions on sovereign ratings usually focus on how rating agencies view the creditworthiness of a country, as broadly judged by its government’s management of fiscal and other balances, among other factors. This is an issue of prestige even for governments—like India’s—that do not need to borrow in the international market.