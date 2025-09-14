Madan Sabnavis: Why corporate borrowers need to track credit default swap rates

These CDS levels reveal some interesting points. First, the difference in CDS rates between AAA and BBB rated countries is between 30bps and 85bps, which is very wide. Second, even within a band, there is considerable variation in the CDS spread. Canada, with 40bps, has a much higher CDS rate than Germany, for instance. That’s because it is still in the throes of the tariff hit by the US and is seen to be more vulnerable.