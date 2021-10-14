Sovereign risk calls can’t be left only to rating agencies

Sovereign credit ratings has gained in importance with time. The complexity involved in assessing sovereign risk has always been greater than what’s needed to rate corporates or banks. The challenge has increased now that government finances have gone deeper into uncharted territory, starting with quantitative easing (QE) policies adopted after 2008. Heightened economic uncertainty due to the covid pandemic has added to the challenge. The efficacy of credit rating agencies (CRAs) in predicting sovereign defaults was debatable even in relatively normal times, and a paradigm shift may be needed in how a country’s risk of defaulting is assessed. Inappropriate rating changes on the basis of inadequate methods can have a domino impact on global stability. Given the criticality and magnitude of the effort, a multilateral agency such as the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is better placed to take up the job of sovereign-risk assessment.

