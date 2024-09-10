Opinion
Why India needs a sovereign wealth fund now
10 Sep 2024
Summary
- A sovereign wealth fund would allow India to actively manage its foreign exchange reserves, generate higher returns, and secure stakes in key global industries. While challenges remain in structuring and managing the fund, the potential benefits make it a move worth considering.
Should India establish a sovereign wealth fund (SWF)? What would the benefits be, and what are the potential risks? Unlike nations with current account surpluses that fund their SWFs, India does not have this advantage. So, is the country ready for such a fund? If so, who should manage it?
