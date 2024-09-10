Why India needs a sovereign wealth fund now

More here | Guess who will back India's first sovereign wealth fund

First, such a body would be unwieldy, with its board burdened by the dual task of managing the boards of public sector units (PSUs) while also overseeing new SWF acquisitions. This would dilute the effectiveness of the SWF. Additionally, this structure would weaken the accountability of public enterprises to any single cohesive authority. Currently, PSUs are answerable to their respective administrative ministries and parliamentary standing committees. While the constraints of this relationship have been criticized, the critical aspect of accountability has received less attention. The IL&FS crisis is a stark reminder of how 'professional management with Indian characteristics' can falter.