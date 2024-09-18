A sovereign wealth fund can do plenty for India is a changed world
Summary
- While the earlier pushback on the proposal of an SWF drew upon various arguments, the idea needs a broader relook in today’s global context. It offers a range of opportunities and we mustn’t let narrow arguments get in its way.
The government has reportedly initiated preliminary discussions to examine the viability of establishing India’s own sovereign wealth fund (SWF). An SWF is a government-owned investment fund comprising funds or surpluses created by that entity to meet desired allocation outcomes.