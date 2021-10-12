Space alliances could aid India’s strategic pursuits

As envisioned, Isro’s role will be to focus on space exploration and research. These are vital not just for knowledge, but also India’s strategic orientation, and a successful industry could form a bedrock for ambitious missions. As another space race gets underway, with the US-led Artemis programme trying to whizz past China and Russia in setting up a habitable outpost on the moon, complete with lunar orbiters, we must keep pace with other space-faring nations. Isro’s Chandrayaan project has had such successes as the lunar water spotted by it, but it could get overshadowed by the rivalry of those two literal moon-shots. Meanwhile, from a security vantage-point, space must not just be kept free of weaponry, the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 needs to be upheld by all. Under its terms, outer space is “the province of all mankind" and not subject to “national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means." Given Beijing’s record of rule-defiance and assertion of territorial claims, its respect for exploratory principles farther away cannot be counted upon. This was the broader context in which Washington reportedly made New Delhi a recent overture to join the Artemis Accords, with the four-nation Quad’s agenda looking likely to include space cooperation. If close alliances with the space agencies of countries that share our interests can be struck without having to compromise our autonomy of action, these would be worth exploring. Though the US is developing a space force to supplement its land, sea and air forces, such a sign-up need not have any military dimension. The great yonder offers enough to justify investments that will eventually help raise the quality of everyday life on our planet. And we mustn’t fall behind.

