Opinion
Nitin Pai: A space monopoly would be bad for the world
Summary
- SpaceX’s dominance of satellite communication is a problem that should concern every country. The world must act to ensure that space remains humanity’s common resource and that the market for satellite communication is competitive.
When the man who runs Tesla, SpaceX and social media platform X announced last month that his company “now constitutes roughly 2/3 of all active Earth satellites," my instinctive reaction was one of shock and misgiving.
