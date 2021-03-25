Space weather preparedness is in our national interest

As the US is an expeditionary military power, with armed force bases across the world, the Pentagon is dependent on satellites for the coordination of reconnaissance aircraft, naval carrier groups, submarines, fighter jets, helicopters, and surveillance and attack drones, among many other mobile platforms. Space weather-caused glitches could threaten these assets and compromise operations. The US Geological Survey also monitors space weather events, for their impact on civilian operations that range from high-power transmission on the ground and navigation systems to oil and gas pipelines and utility infrastructure. Along with Nasa, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitors the sun for geomagnetic storms, coronal mass ejections, and other phenomena that emit radiation and highly energetic particles that disturb satellites as well as ground infrastructure. The new law’s implementation is being overseen by the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy.