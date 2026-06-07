SpaceX and the rest: here’s why giga-scale IPOs could be a sign of a market bust to follow

What do Reliance Power, DLF, Visa, Agricultural Bank of China and Saudi Aramco have in common? Each represented the largest—or among the largest—equity offerings of their time. Each of these was greeted with euphoria, oversubscription and breathless media coverage. And each one of these was followed by a significant decline in the markets.
In January 2008, Reliance Power raised ₹11,700 crore—then making it India’s largest initial public offering (IPO)—following a quarter in which aggregate IPO issuance had already breached an all-time record. The Nifty 50 peaked within weeks and lost 55% over the following year. Coal India’s ₹15,475 crore initial share offering in October 2010 preceded a 28% correction in the Nifty over the following year.
This pattern holds globally. Visa’s $17.9 billion listing in March 2008 preceded the S&P 500’s 38% collapse. Agricultural Bank of China’s $22.1 billion IPO in July 2010 was followed by a 22% decline in the Shanghai Composite index.