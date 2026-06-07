SpaceX and the rest: here’s why giga-scale IPOs could be a sign of a market bust to follow

What do Reliance Power, DLF, Visa, Agricultural Bank of China and Saudi Aramco have in common? Each represented the largest—or among the largest—equity offerings of their time. Each of these was greeted with euphoria, oversubscription and breathless media coverage. And each one of these was followed by a significant decline in the markets.
What do Reliance Power, DLF, Visa, Agricultural Bank of China and Saudi Aramco have in common? Each represented the largest—or among the largest—equity offerings of their time. Each of these was greeted with euphoria, oversubscription and breathless media coverage. And each one of these was followed by a significant decline in the markets.
In January 2008, Reliance Power raised ₹11,700 crore—then making it India’s largest initial public offering (IPO)—following a quarter in which aggregate IPO issuance had already breached an all-time record. The Nifty 50 peaked within weeks and lost 55% over the following year. Coal India’s ₹15,475 crore initial share offering in October 2010 preceded a 28% correction in the Nifty over the following year.
In January 2008, Reliance Power raised ₹11,700 crore—then making it India’s largest initial public offering (IPO)—following a quarter in which aggregate IPO issuance had already breached an all-time record. The Nifty 50 peaked within weeks and lost 55% over the following year. Coal India’s ₹15,475 crore initial share offering in October 2010 preceded a 28% correction in the Nifty over the following year.
This pattern holds globally. Visa’s $17.9 billion listing in March 2008 preceded the S&P 500’s 38% collapse. Agricultural Bank of China’s $22.1 billion IPO in July 2010 was followed by a 22% decline in the Shanghai Composite index.
The months ahead will see a concentration of mega-IPOs unprecedented in capital market history as SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic prepare to list their shares soon after Google’s parent Alphabet raised about $85 billion through a follow-on offer.
The three debutants are expected to command valuations approaching $4 trillion collectively. Even with initial floats of just 4-10%, these equity offerings are likely to raise $150-200 billion in primary capital.
To contextualize the total sum about to be raised, it represents about a fifth of the deposits gathered by the entire American banking system in a year. When a single quarter’s equity issuance rivals a meaningful fraction of annual deposit formation, it is no longer routine capital market activity, but a structural liquidity event.
Why should mega-IPOs concern us?: The intuition is straightforward. Large IPOs drain liquidity from secondary markets—every dollar allocated to a primary offering is likely a dollar withdrawn from existing equities.
But the more important signal is behavioural. Demand for these offerings—the willingness of investors to pay extraordinary sums for the shares of companies with limited operating histories or unproven business models based on narratives—represents the late-cycle euphoria that typically precedes market corrections.
What distinguishes the current cycle from previous IPO booms is the liquidity provided by passive investment flows.
Over $12 trillion now tracks US equity benchmarks—index-tracking capital that must go into shares which comprise the index regardless of valuation. Nasdaq has indicated a readiness to modify its rules in a way that would fast-track the entry of SpaceX equity to its major indices—within 15 days of its offering.
S&P Global reportedly said last week that it would not shorten the one-year ‘seasoning’ requirement and four-quarter-profitability criterion for inclusion in its major indices like the S&P 500, but may tweak entry rules for other indices.
Even as SpaceX lists with only a 4-5% float, its initial weight in US indices may be less than 0.5%, despite listing at a valuation of nearly $1.8 trillion. However, as the lock-in period for the other shares begins to expire in stages, the float will increase; purchase demand from passive funds could rise over the months, whether or not fund-holders believe in the company’s Mars narrative.
This can create a rush for such stocks at the cost of existing index names that passive funds will need to sell. The true test of valuations will arrive after lock-in shares reach the market. As pre-IPO shareholders who own the majority of all outstanding stock are freed to sell shares elevated by passive flows, the dynamics of supply versus demand could reverse dramatically.
We saw this with Tesla, post its 2020-21 index inclusion. This could occur across three or four mega-listings simultaneously.
A statistical analysis of IPOs across global markets over 35 years—spanning the US, India, China, Japan and Brazil—confirms that large individual IPOs, measured as a percentage of market free-float capitalization, predict market peaks with about 60% accuracy. This rises to 75% if the mega-IPO coincides with aggregate quarterly issuance exceeding its five-year mean by two standard deviations. Add monetary tightening—rising rates or active liquidity withdrawal—and the probability climbs to nearly 90%.
The reverse test is equally instructive. Of India’s five major bear markets since 1992, four were preceded by IPO booms. In China, five of seven; and in the US, four of six. It can be argued that bear markets that escaped this pattern—amid the 1997 Asian Crisis and covid, for example—faced exogenous shocks.
In India, the National Stock Exchange and Jio—two of India’s most valuable unlisted enterprises—are likely to hold IPOs this year. The former is currently valued in the secondary market at ₹5 trillion and the latter above ₹15 trillion, while they are widely expected to raise $5-6 billion. The Indian market has seen a rise in equity supply—the past two years featured nearly 100 IPOs annually, raising close to ₹2 trillion each year.
History suggests that when equity supply turns into a gush, the pool of liquidity often begins to dry up. To the extent new mega-listings in America are a sign of euphoria, that could happen again. “Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on scepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria,” said John Templeton.
The author is a capital markets professional and former chief investment officer, Axis AMC.