SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic on giga launch pads: why this IPO season is a test of investor intelligence

Many analysts have billed SpaceX as grossly overvalued. Its merger with xAI, also owned by Elon Musk, has complicated its appeal as a business. Its space arm, famous for reusable rockets and satcom services, aims to place data centres in orbit to give its AI efforts an edge, but their union left the combine with a net loss of almost $4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026 on revenues of $4.7 billion.