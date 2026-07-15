SpaceX pioneered reusable rockets for space haulage but China’s Long March 10B is hot on Falcon 9’s trail

That victory-from-the-jaws-of-defeat trajectory is the one SpaceX would like to see for Starship, its fully reusable planned launcher. It is slated for commercial operations later this year, but has suffered failures on every one of its 12 test flights. If Starship succeeds, it will be able to carry at least five times as much cargo as Falcon 9 and squeeze costs further—to the point where orbital trips might become almost routine.