SpaceX pioneered reusable rockets for space haulage but China’s Long March 10B is hot on Falcon 9’s trail

For all of China’s breakthroughs in clean-tech and disruptive strength in AI, there is one area of frontier engineering where America is still way ahead: space. That may be about to change.
Last Friday’s successful landing of a reusable first-stage booster for the Long March 10B rocket represents a leap beyond anything China’s space industry has achieved. Such boosters provide the grunt work needed to get smaller second-stage and orbital vehicles into space, and were traditionally jettisoned with each launch.
Learning to recycle them allowed the Falcon 9 developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to reduce costs by almost 90%. With a fleet of only a few dozen first stages, Falcon 9 has given SpaceX a seemingly unassailable lead. Its nearly 10,000 satellites represent more than two-thirds of all active orbiters.