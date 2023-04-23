Starship struck a blow for private enterprise

Starship struck a blow for private enterprise1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:59 PM IST
SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a test launch, but owner Elon Musk remains optimistic about the company's goals of reaching orbit and eventually Mars. The private sector's willingness to take risks and invest large sums of money in space exploration makes it a better candidate for pushing frontiers than governments, but strict rules must apply to all to avoid a reckless race in space.
Did we see a powerful rocket blow up or a spectacular advertisement for private enterprise? On 20 April, SpaceX’s Starship survived barely four minutes off its launch pad in America before it exploded some 40km above the Gulf of Mexico. The spaceship failed to dislodge its booster, a huge 69-metre-long cylinder that was left vestigial by fuel burnt in the heave of its lift-off. SpaceX called the explosion a “rapid unscheduled disassembly," and if it was met with sullen faces at mission control, they were kept well hidden. Its owner Elon Musk congratulated his team for “an exciting test launch" and said much had been learnt for another try in a few months. It was not a move-on shrug, but an exultant pep talk. “I don’t want to jinx it," he emailed employees, “but I think we are highly likely to reach orbit this year and recover the booster and ship, if not this year, certainly next year. Mars, here we come!" This may just be Musk being his usual feisty self. And how he behaves doesn’t exactly typify the private sector. Even so, the fiery risk-return trajectory he seems bent on would make the public sector of any democracy balk.