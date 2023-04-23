Starship struck a blow for private enterprise

SpaceX’s test did check a few boxes on key aspects that justify high-fives. As a scale enlarger, its Super Heavy booster had the thrust needed to get its bulk off the planet. It even got past the ‘max Q’ point at which air resistance and the strain of its exertions peak. The spacecraft at its tip, Starship, was expected to snap off, firing its own engines to reach orbit. This part came a cropper. Launch-pad frailties may have been exposed too. Yet, it was valuable for the hot trail of data it gave SpaceX to work on for its next shot. For payloads of 100-tonnes plus to be hauled cheaply into space (the promise of this project), it has to be ready for false starts. Let alone setting camp on Mars someday, even its moonshot in alliance with US space agency Nasa (Artemis 3) looks riddled with ifs and buts—and faced with likely duds. For rockets to be reused and cost thereby saved, Musk’s company still needs to crack the retrieval of these bulky cylinders; and for leaps to be made between earthly and lunar orbits, it must also try out orbital refuelling. Like ‘andgates’ of logic, a vast array of bits must light up in unison to achieve its lofty ambitions. It calls for big funds to gamble and steely nerves to stare down risks. Both are easier to summon for a wealthy boss who answers chiefly to himself than a government that must explain itself to people. Nasa never got over its jitters on the safety of space shuttles, creating a vacuum for private players. Similarly, India’s state agency Isro, whose PSLV just placed two sub-1-tonne satellites in orbit, can hardly be faulted for its lunar caution after its 2019 landing mishap.