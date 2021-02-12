SPACs are making a splash

In August 2018, I wrote an opinion piece in Livemint, ‘The Rise of Late-Stage Venture Vapital’. In it, I shared a snapshot of the large inflows of private capital into successful late-stage technology companies. Sources of this capital have either been the venture capital (VC) funds from the stables of SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, General Catalyst, among others, or the venture arms of large diversified investors like pension funds and institutional investors. At that time, mega funding rounds of $100 million-plus were becoming increasingly popular, giving the companies ample runway to stay private for longer. While this was a conducive environment for companies, it did not leave the VC funds with many options to monetise their sizable holdings in private companies.

A couple of years later in 2020, leading tech businesses around the world were serenaded by a fresh source of capital. As economic disruptions caused by the pandemic led to reduced interest rates, volatile markets and preference for ‘risk-on’ assets, SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, gained popularity. SPACs are not new and were last popular just before the financial crisis of 2008. As per the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the US, “A SPAC is a special purpose company that raises capital in an initial public offering (IPO) to enter into future undetermined business combinations through mergers, capital stock exchanges, assets acquisitions, stock purchases, reorganizations or similar business combinations with one or more operating businesses or assets". Put simply, SPACs raise capital from public markets for the sole purpose of using the proceeds to acquire a private company and combine with them via a reverse merger. Historically, they have been popular when markets are volatile, investors are speculative and raising money via a traditional IPO is challenging. They have also been previously associated with companies with ‘questionable’ books.

However, in 2020, SPACs were widely accepted and were used to bring many disruptive, high-growth companies to the public markets. In the US, SPACs helped private companies raise about $80 billion in 2020, representing a 462% year-on-year jump and surpassing the $67 billion raised via traditional IPOs in 2020. The trend seems to have accelerated in 2021 with companies raising $64 billion via IPOs and secondary equity offerings in the first three weeks of 2021, more than double the amount raised in the same period last year, as per an article in the Financial Times, quoting figures from financial market data provider Refinitiv. The article highlights that this growth can be attributed in part to the recent popularity of SPACs.

The times could not be better for late-stage technology companies. Reports suggest that 200 out of the 250 SPAC deals that came to the market in 2020 are still looking for acquisition targets. They usually have two years to close a deal, failing which they need to return the money. Much like their VC counterparts, SPAC sponsors have to differentiate themselves to stand a chance of winning “SPAC-offs", a luxury that popular ‘target companies’ can enjoy. This has led to SPAC sponsors highlighting their sector experience or networks to differentiate themselves. For example, the core team behind the recently-launched Kludein I Acquisition Corp aims to tap their network within the Indian diaspora to source targets. Target companies are now faced with two choices, stay private and raise Series D, E, or subsequent round funding, or go public via reverse-merger with a SPAC (SPAC transactions are a relatively easier route to public markets compared with traditional IPOs). Public listing via a SPAC helps companies streamline capital raising, get a better valuation (at least in current ‘risk-on’ market conditions) and focus on future growth rather than the next venture round of funding.

The late-stage VC’s point of view is highlighted well in a recent Wall Street Journal article that says: “Venture capitalists once viewed special-purpose acquisition companies as “bottom feeders" that they wouldn’t let near their startups. Now many venture investors see these SPACs as a viable option for their companies to go public, sometimes earlier and easier than would be possible in a traditional IPO.". Softbank, one of the largest late-stage VC investors in the world, registered its first SPAC, SVF Investment Corp, with the SEC in December 2020 and has since followed up with two more SPACs, as per press reports citing regulating filings from February. As per the website (https://svfinvestmentcorp.com/), the vehicle is “formed to enable a technology company to list publicly in close partnership with SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA), the investment manager to the SoftBank Vision Funds".

SPACs have disrupted late-stage funding to the extent that the ‘disrupted’, i.e. the VC funds themselves, are getting on board with this trend. For now, capital flowing from this new source of funding is highly advantageous to the innovation ecosystem as it is filling the balance sheets of high growth and disruptive companies with cash, helping them invest heavily in research, development and scaling.

However, this phenomenon is currently largely contained in the US. Does it have the potential to become a global phenomenon and offer a viable solution for Indian companies to go public as well? Will it become a permanent part of a start-up’s funding journey from seed to IPO? Perhaps something to take stock of in 2022.

Vaibhav Kapoor is a London-based finance and strategy professional with experience across banking, VC, government and tech start-ups.

