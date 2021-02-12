SPACs are making a splash

The times could not be better for late-stage technology companies. Reports suggest that 200 out of the 250 SPAC deals that came to the market in 2020 are still looking for acquisition targets. They usually have two years to close a deal, failing which they need to return the money. Much like their VC counterparts, SPAC sponsors have to differentiate themselves to stand a chance of winning “SPAC-offs", a luxury that popular ‘target companies’ can enjoy. This has led to SPAC sponsors highlighting their sector experience or networks to differentiate themselves. For example, the core team behind the recently-launched Kludein I Acquisition Corp aims to tap their network within the Indian diaspora to source targets. Target companies are now faced with two choices, stay private and raise Series D, E, or subsequent round funding, or go public via reverse-merger with a SPAC (SPAC transactions are a relatively easier route to public markets compared with traditional IPOs). Public listing via a SPAC helps companies streamline capital raising, get a better valuation (at least in current ‘risk-on’ market conditions) and focus on future growth rather than the next venture round of funding.

