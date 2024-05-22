Spare a thought for people who live amid heaps of urban garbage
Summary
- A little compassion and care in how we get rid of our waste is the least we could do for the ‘ragpickers’ who keep our cities clean. They also need welfare benefits and other public provisions.
Heaps of rubbish dot the two acres. Each heap is dense and tightly packed with months of accumulation—remnants of waste collected from the city. Workers, usually called ragpickers, collect the waste and bring it to this site. Then they sift and strip the waste of everything and anything that has the smallest of value.