Opinion | Spare no effort on the safety of school-goers

Parents across India are anxious about the safety of their children as schools prepare to reopen once the summer break is over. At better-equipped urban schools, academic sessions after the lockdown were conducted via the internet. Aided by sophisticated tools, e-learning was found by many to be a worthwhile substitute for classroom instruction. Yet, learn-from-home has its limits. Only a fraction of Indian families can afford the devices needed, and they are also likely to discover that the physical presence of teachers, casual interaction with peers and a space designed for age-appropriate education all have a positive bearing on eventual learning outcomes. At some point, children must go back and face blackboards again. Opinions vary on how this is best done, but, since our corona curve may not have flattened by then, it is obvious that special care must be taken. Kids will be kids, after all, less given to the caution that adults are expected to display outside home. Unless strict campus protocols are put in place and supervised closely, the reopening of schools could invite resistance.

Schools need to inspire confidence in parents. To this end, a comprehensive set of guidelines brought out by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) could prove useful for such educational institutions to adopt. Its recommended measures begin with norms for entry gates, and cover everything from classrooms and washrooms to cafeterias and school buses. Masks ought to be mandatory, while members of the staff who interact with students must wear visors as well. Thermal screening and routine sanitization must go with adequate spacing in every setting, for which the Ficci advisory proposes a system of staggered attendance. Students would be prevented from sharing stationery and the like, even as facial-recognition scanners are installed for the staff to sign in. Elementary healthcare facilities and isolation chambers on campus would be a must. The document also suggests a crisis management team kept on standby at all times. Of crucial importance would be how well parents are kept in the loop of all measures and updated on any risk of virus exposure on school premises.

The above safeguards may be the least that parents in big cities expect. While children themselves are considered less likely than adults to fall ill on contracting the dreaded bug, they could still transmit it and even develop symptoms. This goes for all students across the country, whether they attend private or government schools. Corona-proofing all of them promises to be an expensive exercise and there exist vast disparities in the financial resources they have access to. Private schools could raise the fees they charge of parents, but for the most part, governments would have to fund school-safety programmes. With most states short of funds, the Centre may need to chip in with aid. This may be a good time to expand the thin sliver that education gets by way of budgetary allocations in this country. The economies of nations with large outlays on health and education tend to perform better in the long term. India spends only about 4.5% of its gross domestic product on the latter. While this is thrice what is spent on healthcare, it is still inadequate. The covid crisis has cast our neglect of these basics in sharp relief. A quantum jump in expenditure could help fortify India against future shocks.

